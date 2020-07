Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single family house in Dublin Schools - Rare find in Riverside Green. This house is a multi split level with a one car attached garage and finished lower level. Three bedroom, Two full bathroom with 1500 sq/ft living space.

Huge back yard in a quiet Dublin Schools neighborhood. This house was recently updated with new floors, paint and stainless appliances.



(RLNE4382483)