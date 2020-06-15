6292 Downwing Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool volleyball court

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 04/13 from 12:30-2:00PM. FOR RENT! LC Preserve Crossing. Move-in ready 2 OR 3 Bedroom condo with 3 levels of living space! Conveniently located near Gahanna/New Albany, Easton, restaurants, parks & easy access to major freeways. Stainless steel appliances, neutral counter-tops, eat-in kitchen area with patio doors that open to the rear patio and huge green space. Upstairs offers two bedrooms that share a full bath. The finished lower level is a perfect 3rd bedroom or second living area with a half bath, lower level laundry and storage. Incredible condominium amenities include 2 pools, volleyball court, clubhouse, fitness center and The Goat! Move-in ready!