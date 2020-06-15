All apartments in Columbus
6292 Downwing Lane
6292 Downwing Lane

6292 Downwing Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6292 Downwing Lane, Columbus, OH 43230
Preserve South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
volleyball court
OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 04/13 from 12:30-2:00PM. FOR RENT! LC Preserve Crossing. Move-in ready 2 OR 3 Bedroom condo with 3 levels of living space! Conveniently located near Gahanna/New Albany, Easton, restaurants, parks & easy access to major freeways. Stainless steel appliances, neutral counter-tops, eat-in kitchen area with patio doors that open to the rear patio and huge green space. Upstairs offers two bedrooms that share a full bath. The finished lower level is a perfect 3rd bedroom or second living area with a half bath, lower level laundry and storage. Incredible condominium amenities include 2 pools, volleyball court, clubhouse, fitness center and The Goat! Move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6292 Downwing Lane have any available units?
6292 Downwing Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6292 Downwing Lane have?
Some of 6292 Downwing Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6292 Downwing Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6292 Downwing Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6292 Downwing Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6292 Downwing Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 6292 Downwing Lane offer parking?
No, 6292 Downwing Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6292 Downwing Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6292 Downwing Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6292 Downwing Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6292 Downwing Lane has a pool.
Does 6292 Downwing Lane have accessible units?
No, 6292 Downwing Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6292 Downwing Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6292 Downwing Lane has units with dishwashers.
