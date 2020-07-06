All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
628 E. North Broadway
628 E. North Broadway

628 East North Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

628 East North Broadway, Columbus, OH 43214
Central Clintonville

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
628 E. North Broadway Available 06/15/20 **4-BEDROOM/1-BATH HOUSE W/ 2-CAR GARAGE IN CLINTONVILLE!!** - ****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681.****
*****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.*****
This is a 4-bedroom/2 full bath home with a 2-car garage in Clintonville! It features central A/C, hardwood floors, living room, and remodeled kitchen with appliances (refrigerator, stove, microwave, disposal, and eat-in area). There are two (2) bedrooms and a full bath conveniently located on the ground floor. Upstairs you'll find two (2) additional bedrooms with another full bath. Venturing downstairs, you'll find the large basement with glass block windows for tons of storage and/or man cave/office area, and washer/dryer hook up. Enjoy the enclosed breezeway between the garage and house, as well as the brick patio out back for cookouts and entertaining! This extremely convenient location is close to High Street, just seconds from I-71 and under a 10-minute drive to downtown. You'll also enjoy having a huge front and back yard with complimentary lawn care and access to our full time maintenance staff. Call for more information today. This gem won't last long!

(RLNE4779336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 E. North Broadway have any available units?
628 E. North Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 628 E. North Broadway have?
Some of 628 E. North Broadway's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 E. North Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
628 E. North Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 E. North Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 E. North Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 628 E. North Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 628 E. North Broadway offers parking.
Does 628 E. North Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 E. North Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 E. North Broadway have a pool?
No, 628 E. North Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 628 E. North Broadway have accessible units?
No, 628 E. North Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 628 E. North Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 E. North Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.

