Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

628 E. North Broadway Available 06/15/20 **4-BEDROOM/1-BATH HOUSE W/ 2-CAR GARAGE IN CLINTONVILLE!!** - ****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681.****

*****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.*****

This is a 4-bedroom/2 full bath home with a 2-car garage in Clintonville! It features central A/C, hardwood floors, living room, and remodeled kitchen with appliances (refrigerator, stove, microwave, disposal, and eat-in area). There are two (2) bedrooms and a full bath conveniently located on the ground floor. Upstairs you'll find two (2) additional bedrooms with another full bath. Venturing downstairs, you'll find the large basement with glass block windows for tons of storage and/or man cave/office area, and washer/dryer hook up. Enjoy the enclosed breezeway between the garage and house, as well as the brick patio out back for cookouts and entertaining! This extremely convenient location is close to High Street, just seconds from I-71 and under a 10-minute drive to downtown. You'll also enjoy having a huge front and back yard with complimentary lawn care and access to our full time maintenance staff. Call for more information today. This gem won't last long!



(RLNE4779336)