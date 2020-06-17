All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like
627-629 Thurman Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
627-629 Thurman Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:52 PM

627-629 Thurman Avenue

627 Thurman Ave · (614) 827-3173
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

627 Thurman Ave, Columbus, OH 43206

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 29 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2016 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Are you looking for an updated, beautiful place to call home? Then, look no further! This property has been renovated from the bottom up and is full of charm. With a custom built front porch for relaxing outside and off-street parking, no need to worry about finding a spot on the street. Inside you'll find new flooring as well as original hardwoods throughout. Updated kitchen with eat-in space and SS appliances. New windows throughout the property, DR, LR, 2bd and one bath. The bathroom is updated with a customer built double vanity and subway tiled shower. Everything is done for you... just move right in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 627-629 Thurman Avenue have any available units?
627-629 Thurman Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 627-629 Thurman Avenue have?
Some of 627-629 Thurman Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627-629 Thurman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
627-629 Thurman Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627-629 Thurman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 627-629 Thurman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 627-629 Thurman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 627-629 Thurman Avenue does offer parking.
Does 627-629 Thurman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627-629 Thurman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627-629 Thurman Avenue have a pool?
No, 627-629 Thurman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 627-629 Thurman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 627-629 Thurman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 627-629 Thurman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 627-629 Thurman Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln
Columbus, OH 43035
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst
Columbus, OH 43123
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
The Rise
805 Cleveland Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 BedroomsColumbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly PlacesColumbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern WoodsIndependence VillageEast BroadLittle TurtleRiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin UniversityOhio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main CampusMount Carmel College of Nursing