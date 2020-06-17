627-629 Thurman Avenue.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Are you looking for an updated, beautiful place to call home? Then, look no further! This property has been renovated from the bottom up and is full of charm. With a custom built front porch for relaxing outside and off-street parking, no need to worry about finding a spot on the street. Inside you'll find new flooring as well as original hardwoods throughout. Updated kitchen with eat-in space and SS appliances. New windows throughout the property, DR, LR, 2bd and one bath. The bathroom is updated with a customer built double vanity and subway tiled shower. Everything is done for you... just move right in!