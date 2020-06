Amenities

New Albany Townhouse! 2-3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths - Gorgeous New Albany townhouse! Open floor plan with eat in kitchen and walk out private patio, perfect for entertaining! Hardwood floors throughout first level and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Finished lower level with half bath, washer/dryer and additional storage. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms with full bath! Close highway access, Easton Towne Center and MORE!



