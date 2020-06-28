623 South 6th Street

Amenities
Charming 2 bdr brick dplx -heart of German Village - Property Id: 156530
Charming and updated quintessential German Village brick duplex. Two story, two bedroom and one bath at 1100 square feet with private fenced yard and outdoor deck. Details include original hardwood floors, neutral colors throughout, high ceilings, exposed brick, crown moulding, working brick fireplace, formal dining room, updated kitchen with brand new custom white cabinets, open reclaimed wood shelving, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs bedrooms include vaulted ceilings, carpet, exposed brick, double closets. Bathroom has large full tile shower and vaulted ceilings. Full basement with washer and dryer and tons of storage. Fenced private yard and full deck. Perfect location just blocks from Lindeys, the Sycamore, Low Beck Tavern, Frank Fetch Park, Nationwide Children's Hospital and all the downtown the amenities. No smoking and pets on a case by case basis for an additional monthly fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156530p
No Dogs Allowed
