623 South 6th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Charming 2 bdr brick dplx -heart of German Village - Property Id: 156530



Charming and updated quintessential German Village brick duplex. Two story, two bedroom and one bath at 1100 square feet with private fenced yard and outdoor deck. Details include original hardwood floors, neutral colors throughout, high ceilings, exposed brick, crown moulding, working brick fireplace, formal dining room, updated kitchen with brand new custom white cabinets, open reclaimed wood shelving, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs bedrooms include vaulted ceilings, carpet, exposed brick, double closets. Bathroom has large full tile shower and vaulted ceilings. Full basement with washer and dryer and tons of storage. Fenced private yard and full deck. Perfect location just blocks from Lindeys, the Sycamore, Low Beck Tavern, Frank Fetch Park, Nationwide Children's Hospital and all the downtown the amenities. No smoking and pets on a case by case basis for an additional monthly fee.

No Dogs Allowed



