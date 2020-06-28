All apartments in Columbus
623 South 6th Street
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

623 South 6th Street

623 South Sixth Street · No Longer Available
Location

623 South Sixth Street, Columbus, OH 43206
German Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Charming 2 bdr brick dplx -heart of German Village - Property Id: 156530

Charming and updated quintessential German Village brick duplex. Two story, two bedroom and one bath at 1100 square feet with private fenced yard and outdoor deck. Details include original hardwood floors, neutral colors throughout, high ceilings, exposed brick, crown moulding, working brick fireplace, formal dining room, updated kitchen with brand new custom white cabinets, open reclaimed wood shelving, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs bedrooms include vaulted ceilings, carpet, exposed brick, double closets. Bathroom has large full tile shower and vaulted ceilings. Full basement with washer and dryer and tons of storage. Fenced private yard and full deck. Perfect location just blocks from Lindeys, the Sycamore, Low Beck Tavern, Frank Fetch Park, Nationwide Children's Hospital and all the downtown the amenities. No smoking and pets on a case by case basis for an additional monthly fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156530p
Property Id 156530

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5223110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 South 6th Street have any available units?
623 South 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 623 South 6th Street have?
Some of 623 South 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 South 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
623 South 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 South 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 623 South 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 623 South 6th Street offer parking?
No, 623 South 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 623 South 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 623 South 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 South 6th Street have a pool?
No, 623 South 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 623 South 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 623 South 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 623 South 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 623 South 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
