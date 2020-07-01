All apartments in Columbus
Location

6180 Riverside Dr, Columbus, OH 43017
Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 BR Townhome- Dublin Schools-Specials - Property Id: 175356

Winter Special $0 Application fee, $0 Administration fee, and $200.00 off rent if leased by 1/31/2020.
Scioto Commons is secluded but close to everything Dublin. Located just a half mile south of the new Bridge Park entertainment district. We are located in the Dublin School District and offer an affordable choice in Dublin.

We offer 2 bedroom townhouse apartments with one and one-half bathrooms and a wood burning fireplace. We are pet friendly!

Call today 614-889-0376
COMMUNITY AMENITIES:

Superb Location - Close to Riverside Drive and Route 161.
Easy access to I-270.
Washer and Dryer Hookups - Rental program available at $45 per month.
Pets Welcome
On COTA Bus Line
Free Online Rent Payment
Maintenance Free Living
Garages Available
Off-Street Parking
Individual Patios
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175356
Property Id 175356

(RLNE5511404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6180 Riverside Drive have any available units?
6180 Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6180 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 6180 Riverside Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6180 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6180 Riverside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6180 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6180 Riverside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6180 Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6180 Riverside Drive offers parking.
Does 6180 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6180 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6180 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 6180 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6180 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 6180 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6180 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6180 Riverside Drive has units with dishwashers.

