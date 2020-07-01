6180 Riverside Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 BR Townhome- Dublin Schools-Specials - Property Id: 175356



Winter Special $0 Application fee, $0 Administration fee, and $200.00 off rent if leased by 1/31/2020.

Scioto Commons is secluded but close to everything Dublin. Located just a half mile south of the new Bridge Park entertainment district. We are located in the Dublin School District and offer an affordable choice in Dublin.



We offer 2 bedroom townhouse apartments with one and one-half bathrooms and a wood burning fireplace. We are pet friendly!



Call today 614-889-0376

COMMUNITY AMENITIES:



Superb Location - Close to Riverside Drive and Route 161.

Easy access to I-270.

Washer and Dryer Hookups - Rental program available at $45 per month.

Pets Welcome

On COTA Bus Line

Free Online Rent Payment

Maintenance Free Living

Garages Available

Off-Street Parking

Individual Patios

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175356

Property Id 175356



(RLNE5511404)