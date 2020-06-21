Rent Calculator
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 22
6135 Albany Crest
6135 Albany Crest Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6135 Albany Crest Avenue, Columbus, OH 43054
Central College
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available now -
(RLNE2614177)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6135 Albany Crest have any available units?
6135 Albany Crest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 6135 Albany Crest currently offering any rent specials?
6135 Albany Crest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6135 Albany Crest pet-friendly?
No, 6135 Albany Crest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 6135 Albany Crest offer parking?
No, 6135 Albany Crest does not offer parking.
Does 6135 Albany Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6135 Albany Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6135 Albany Crest have a pool?
No, 6135 Albany Crest does not have a pool.
Does 6135 Albany Crest have accessible units?
No, 6135 Albany Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 6135 Albany Crest have units with dishwashers?
No, 6135 Albany Crest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6135 Albany Crest have units with air conditioning?
No, 6135 Albany Crest does not have units with air conditioning.
