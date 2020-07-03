All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:33 AM

608 Harley Drive

608 Harley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

608 Harley Drive, Columbus, OH 43202
Riverview

Amenities

parking
24hr gym
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
Hi peoples, Im subleasing my studio this summer from 5/1 to 8/15/2020 and/or school year 2020-2021.

The apartment is at 608 Harley Drive, Columbus, OH 43202 (University Village). Monthly rent already covers gas & water utilities. There are tons of FREE services: Starbucks coffee, tea, chocolate drink; 24/7 Fitness Center; Pool; Private parking; Workstations/Study rooms with computers & printing; Tanning bed, Game stations; Shuttle bus to OSU every 20 mins; and awesome events like Movie night, Kayak day,... etc. The apartment is cozy, clean, & full-furnished. The building is clean & quiet. Neighbors all are super polite!

PM me or call if youre interested. Welcome both summer and/or school-year tenant(s)!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Harley Drive have any available units?
608 Harley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 Harley Drive have?
Some of 608 Harley Drive's amenities include parking, 24hr gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Harley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
608 Harley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Harley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 608 Harley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 608 Harley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 608 Harley Drive offers parking.
Does 608 Harley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Harley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Harley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 608 Harley Drive has a pool.
Does 608 Harley Drive have accessible units?
No, 608 Harley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Harley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 Harley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

