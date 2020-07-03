Amenities

Hi peoples, Im subleasing my studio this summer from 5/1 to 8/15/2020 and/or school year 2020-2021.



The apartment is at 608 Harley Drive, Columbus, OH 43202 (University Village). Monthly rent already covers gas & water utilities. There are tons of FREE services: Starbucks coffee, tea, chocolate drink; 24/7 Fitness Center; Pool; Private parking; Workstations/Study rooms with computers & printing; Tanning bed, Game stations; Shuttle bus to OSU every 20 mins; and awesome events like Movie night, Kayak day,... etc. The apartment is cozy, clean, & full-furnished. The building is clean & quiet. Neighbors all are super polite!



PM me or call if youre interested. Welcome both summer and/or school-year tenant(s)!