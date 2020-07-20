All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 6014 Turnwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
6014 Turnwood Dr
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

6014 Turnwood Dr

6014 Turnwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
West Albany
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6014 Turnwood Drive, Columbus, OH 43081
West Albany

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
hot tub
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 Very spacious 2 BR, 2 Car Garage condo, 1920 sq ft - Property Id: 146796

IMMACULATE & UPGRADED: 3 levels of living w/charming front porch. New neutral paint and carpet throughout! Gleaming hardwood floors on main level. Wonderful open floor plan offers an abundance of natural light: spacious kitchen w/white cabinets, huge island, stainless steel appliances w/eat-in space (open to the dining room and great room).
Large vaulted owner suite provides spacious walk-in closet. Owner spa w/large shower & dual sinks. Guest suite w/private bathroom. Finished lower level just off the 2-car attached garage is the perfect space to escape & entertain. Washer, Dryer included.
A short distance to community/fitness center, pool and plenty of green space w/playground! Close to Easton shopping and minutes to easy freeway access and any sort of shopping under the sun!

Part of Albany Crossing in Westerville.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146796p
Property Id 146796

(RLNE5088741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6014 Turnwood Dr have any available units?
6014 Turnwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6014 Turnwood Dr have?
Some of 6014 Turnwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6014 Turnwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6014 Turnwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6014 Turnwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6014 Turnwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6014 Turnwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6014 Turnwood Dr offers parking.
Does 6014 Turnwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6014 Turnwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6014 Turnwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6014 Turnwood Dr has a pool.
Does 6014 Turnwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 6014 Turnwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6014 Turnwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6014 Turnwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst
Columbus, OH 43123
Residences at the Sutton
30 West First Avenue
Columbus, OH 43210
Olentangy Reserve
749 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43240
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane
Columbus, OH 43081
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr
Columbus, OH 43220
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing