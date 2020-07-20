6014 Turnwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite hot tub pet friendly

Available 09/01/19 Very spacious 2 BR, 2 Car Garage condo, 1920 sq ft - Property Id: 146796



IMMACULATE & UPGRADED: 3 levels of living w/charming front porch. New neutral paint and carpet throughout! Gleaming hardwood floors on main level. Wonderful open floor plan offers an abundance of natural light: spacious kitchen w/white cabinets, huge island, stainless steel appliances w/eat-in space (open to the dining room and great room).

Large vaulted owner suite provides spacious walk-in closet. Owner spa w/large shower & dual sinks. Guest suite w/private bathroom. Finished lower level just off the 2-car attached garage is the perfect space to escape & entertain. Washer, Dryer included.

A short distance to community/fitness center, pool and plenty of green space w/playground! Close to Easton shopping and minutes to easy freeway access and any sort of shopping under the sun!



Part of Albany Crossing in Westerville.

