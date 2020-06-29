All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

5978 McCotter Road

5978 Mccotter Road · No Longer Available
Location

5978 Mccotter Road, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom - Dublin - Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath in Hayden Farms Subdivision. 2,261 sq feet of living space in an open concept home. First floor offers, half bath, formal dining space, den, large open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances and eat in space overlooking the large family room with fireplace. Walk upstairs to a loft that overlooks the large bonus room with huge picture window. Vaulted master bedroom has double sink bathroom w/ jet tub, shower, tiled commode stall & walk in closet. Large deck faces privately fenced yard, two car attached garage, and so much more.

Please call or text our showing agent at 614-207-5757 for more information or to set up a tour.

Video Tour available at https://youtu.be/K9tSyYOeW3k

(RLNE5612290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5978 McCotter Road have any available units?
5978 McCotter Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5978 McCotter Road have?
Some of 5978 McCotter Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5978 McCotter Road currently offering any rent specials?
5978 McCotter Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5978 McCotter Road pet-friendly?
No, 5978 McCotter Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5978 McCotter Road offer parking?
Yes, 5978 McCotter Road offers parking.
Does 5978 McCotter Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5978 McCotter Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5978 McCotter Road have a pool?
No, 5978 McCotter Road does not have a pool.
Does 5978 McCotter Road have accessible units?
No, 5978 McCotter Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5978 McCotter Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5978 McCotter Road does not have units with dishwashers.

