5978 McCotter Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom - Dublin - Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath in Hayden Farms Subdivision. 2,261 sq feet of living space in an open concept home. First floor offers, half bath, formal dining space, den, large open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances and eat in space overlooking the large family room with fireplace. Walk upstairs to a loft that overlooks the large bonus room with huge picture window. Vaulted master bedroom has double sink bathroom w/ jet tub, shower, tiled commode stall & walk in closet. Large deck faces privately fenced yard, two car attached garage, and so much more.



Please call or text our showing agent at 614-207-5757 for more information or to set up a tour.



Video Tour available at https://youtu.be/K9tSyYOeW3k



(RLNE5612290)