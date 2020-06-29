579 E Rich St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Enjoy all that Downtown living has to offer in this beautiful 2 bedroom +den/office 2.5 bath townhome. Attached 2 car garage and free off-street parking make this townhome ideal for anyone looking to live Downtown without sacrificing convenience. This unit includes an additional room that can be used for an office/den or small gym (treadmill or peloton). Enjoy the views from your private rooftop terrace and walk to many bars and restaurants in minutes! Just a short Uber ride from the Short North and walking distance to German Village, Olde Town East, The Scioto Mile and Franklinton.