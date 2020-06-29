All apartments in Columbus
579 E Rich St
Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:23 AM

579 E Rich St

579 East Rich Street · No Longer Available
Location

579 East Rich Street, Columbus, OH 43215
Downtown Columbus

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Enjoy all that Downtown living has to offer in this beautiful 2 bedroom +den/office 2.5 bath townhome. Attached 2 car garage and free off-street parking make this townhome ideal for anyone looking to live Downtown without sacrificing convenience. This unit includes an additional room that can be used for an office/den or small gym (treadmill or peloton). Enjoy the views from your private rooftop terrace and walk to many bars and restaurants in minutes! Just a short Uber ride from the Short North and walking distance to German Village, Olde Town East, The Scioto Mile and Franklinton.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 579 E Rich St have any available units?
579 E Rich St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 579 E Rich St have?
Some of 579 E Rich St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 579 E Rich St currently offering any rent specials?
579 E Rich St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 579 E Rich St pet-friendly?
Yes, 579 E Rich St is pet friendly.
Does 579 E Rich St offer parking?
Yes, 579 E Rich St offers parking.
Does 579 E Rich St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 579 E Rich St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 579 E Rich St have a pool?
No, 579 E Rich St does not have a pool.
Does 579 E Rich St have accessible units?
No, 579 E Rich St does not have accessible units.
Does 579 E Rich St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 579 E Rich St has units with dishwashers.
