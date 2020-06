Amenities

Situated on one of the most desirable streets in German Village. Within only a number of blocks to G Michaels Bistro, Book Loft, Pistacio Vera, Kroger, and many more! This 3 Bed 1 Bath 2-story unit has updated features in the bathroom and the kitchen. Large windows along the main floor let in ample light, while the large upstairs room boasts of oversized closet space. It also features a large basement for storage and laundry facilities. Schedule a tour today.