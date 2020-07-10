All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5652 Vessey Ct. Unit: 5652

5652 Vessey Court · No Longer Available
Location

5652 Vessey Court, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
garage
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo has great features including: Vaulted ceilings in great room as well as in all 3 bedrooms! Brand new carpeting, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, hardwood floors and breakfast bar in kitchen, large master with 2 walk-in closets, double sinks in the large master bath with corner soaking tub and separate shower! Big great room fireplace and balcony overlooking greenspace. 2 car attached garage. The Broadway Condominiums offers pool and clubhouse facilities for a reasonable fee. Built in 2006, in the Columbus School District. Sorry, no pets at this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5652 Vessey Ct. Unit: 5652 have any available units?
5652 Vessey Ct. Unit: 5652 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5652 Vessey Ct. Unit: 5652 have?
Some of 5652 Vessey Ct. Unit: 5652's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5652 Vessey Ct. Unit: 5652 currently offering any rent specials?
5652 Vessey Ct. Unit: 5652 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5652 Vessey Ct. Unit: 5652 pet-friendly?
No, 5652 Vessey Ct. Unit: 5652 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5652 Vessey Ct. Unit: 5652 offer parking?
Yes, 5652 Vessey Ct. Unit: 5652 offers parking.
Does 5652 Vessey Ct. Unit: 5652 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5652 Vessey Ct. Unit: 5652 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5652 Vessey Ct. Unit: 5652 have a pool?
Yes, 5652 Vessey Ct. Unit: 5652 has a pool.
Does 5652 Vessey Ct. Unit: 5652 have accessible units?
No, 5652 Vessey Ct. Unit: 5652 does not have accessible units.
Does 5652 Vessey Ct. Unit: 5652 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5652 Vessey Ct. Unit: 5652 has units with dishwashers.

