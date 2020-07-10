5652 Vessey Ct. Unit: 5652

Amenities
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo has great features including: Vaulted ceilings in great room as well as in all 3 bedrooms! Brand new carpeting, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, hardwood floors and breakfast bar in kitchen, large master with 2 walk-in closets, double sinks in the large master bath with corner soaking tub and separate shower! Big great room fireplace and balcony overlooking greenspace. 2 car attached garage. The Broadway Condominiums offers pool and clubhouse facilities for a reasonable fee. Built in 2006, in the Columbus School District. Sorry, no pets at this property.