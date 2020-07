Amenities

2nd Floor Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Rental Condo at the Hawthorne Lakes. Available for lease early November. Close proximity to an abundance of shopping and restaurants on Hilliard-Rome. Nearby freeway access allows one to get almost anywhere in the city quickly. Easy commute to Downtown or OSU. Pool access is a plus for the while the summer is back.