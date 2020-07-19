All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 5488 Worthington Forest Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5488 Worthington Forest Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5488 Worthington Forest Place

5488 Worthington Forest Place West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5488 Worthington Forest Place West, Columbus, OH 43229
Salem Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This cozy, townhome sits in a quiet neighborhood just minutes away from the OSU campus area and downtown! Living room and dining room are located on the first floor with a french door off the Dining room, leading to a charming, private, fenced-in patio area great for entertaining. A spiral staircase leads to the second floor where two generous sized bedrooms and a full jack and jill bath are found. The community offers a sparkling swimming pool and clubhouse, sure to be the place to meet and greet your neighbors in the summer time. You'll also enjoy the convenience of the on site laundry facility. This Townhome comes with two dedicated parking spots and a one car garage. HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED IN RENT!

1 year lease minimum. $850/month. $850 deposit. $40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 holding fee due at application.

This is not a Section 8 Home.

Columbus City Schools

Pet Policy:
One pet is welcome with a one time $250 non refundable pet fee + $25 extra per month.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5488 Worthington Forest Place have any available units?
5488 Worthington Forest Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5488 Worthington Forest Place have?
Some of 5488 Worthington Forest Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5488 Worthington Forest Place currently offering any rent specials?
5488 Worthington Forest Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5488 Worthington Forest Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5488 Worthington Forest Place is pet friendly.
Does 5488 Worthington Forest Place offer parking?
Yes, 5488 Worthington Forest Place offers parking.
Does 5488 Worthington Forest Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5488 Worthington Forest Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5488 Worthington Forest Place have a pool?
Yes, 5488 Worthington Forest Place has a pool.
Does 5488 Worthington Forest Place have accessible units?
No, 5488 Worthington Forest Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5488 Worthington Forest Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5488 Worthington Forest Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd
Columbus, OH 43223
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
40 West
40 West Third Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing