5488 Worthington Forest Place

This cozy, townhome sits in a quiet neighborhood just minutes away from the OSU campus area and downtown! Living room and dining room are located on the first floor with a french door off the Dining room, leading to a charming, private, fenced-in patio area great for entertaining. A spiral staircase leads to the second floor where two generous sized bedrooms and a full jack and jill bath are found. The community offers a sparkling swimming pool and clubhouse, sure to be the place to meet and greet your neighbors in the summer time. You'll also enjoy the convenience of the on site laundry facility. This Townhome comes with two dedicated parking spots and a one car garage. HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED IN RENT!



1 year lease minimum. $850/month. $850 deposit. $40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 holding fee due at application.



This is not a Section 8 Home.



Columbus City Schools



One pet is welcome with a one time $250 non refundable pet fee + $25 extra per month.

