Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:25 PM

5353 Cypress Chase

Location

5353 Cypress Chase, Columbus, OH 43228
Wexford-Thornapple

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Now Leasing!!! Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo. This 2nd Floor Unit Offers A Spacious Living room, Private Patio, Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher. Washer Dryer Hook Ups, All Electric Unit, Gated Community With A Pool. Pets Welcomed With An Additional Monthly Fee..

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5353 Cypress Chase have any available units?
5353 Cypress Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5353 Cypress Chase have?
Some of 5353 Cypress Chase's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5353 Cypress Chase currently offering any rent specials?
5353 Cypress Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5353 Cypress Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, 5353 Cypress Chase is pet friendly.
Does 5353 Cypress Chase offer parking?
No, 5353 Cypress Chase does not offer parking.
Does 5353 Cypress Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5353 Cypress Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5353 Cypress Chase have a pool?
Yes, 5353 Cypress Chase has a pool.
Does 5353 Cypress Chase have accessible units?
No, 5353 Cypress Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 5353 Cypress Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5353 Cypress Chase has units with dishwashers.

