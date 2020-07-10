5310-A Stonemeadow Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool air conditioning

Dublin Schools! 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 1st floor apartment with an open floor plan, patio,fireplace, off street parking and access to the pool .Cental air.

Washer and dryer in unit.

One small pet if approved is an additional $25.00 a month and an upfront $300.00 pet fee.



Tenants pay for electric, water & gas. Deposit is same as one month's rent. Renter's insurance with $ 300K in liability coverage is required.



PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING. RENTAL GUIDELINES:

Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. Eviction is an automatic disqualification. Net household income needs to be 3 times the rent amount or more. Sorry, No Section 8!

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.



IF YOU WISH TO APPLY GO TO WWW.S4RE.COM AND PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING READY:

One form of identification, Social security number, Last two addresses and landlord information, Two personal references, Employer information Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as pay stubs,W2's, bank statements $40.00 application fee paid online.