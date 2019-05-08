All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 53 North Warren Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
53 North Warren Avenue
Last updated May 7 2020 at 5:07 PM

53 North Warren Avenue

53 Warren Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

53 Warren Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
Central Hilltop

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering 1-month free!

Lots of charm in this cute 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home! Big bonus room on the 3rd floor, which can be used as an extra bedroom! Large family room, formal dining room with build in cabinet, and a beautiful kitchen! Great front porch, and enjoy the large fenced back yard! Easy and short commute to Downtown Columbus! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 North Warren Avenue have any available units?
53 North Warren Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 53 North Warren Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
53 North Warren Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 North Warren Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 53 North Warren Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 53 North Warren Avenue offer parking?
No, 53 North Warren Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 53 North Warren Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 North Warren Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 North Warren Avenue have a pool?
No, 53 North Warren Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 53 North Warren Avenue have accessible units?
No, 53 North Warren Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 53 North Warren Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 North Warren Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 North Warren Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 North Warren Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr
Columbus, OH 43221
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd
Columbus, OH 43223
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard
Columbus, OH 43081
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd
Columbus, OH 43212
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr
Columbus, OH 43229

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing