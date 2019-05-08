53 North Warren Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now offering 1-month free!



Lots of charm in this cute 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home! Big bonus room on the 3rd floor, which can be used as an extra bedroom! Large family room, formal dining room with build in cabinet, and a beautiful kitchen! Great front porch, and enjoy the large fenced back yard! Easy and short commute to Downtown Columbus! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.