Columbus, OH
53 E Patterson Ave
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:29 AM
53 E Patterson Ave
53 East Patterson Avenue
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
53 East Patterson Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newly remolded 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath within walking distance of Ohio State University. Ceramic Tile shower, stainless steel kitchen appliances, basement laundry, plank style flooring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 53 E Patterson Ave have any available units?
53 E Patterson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 53 E Patterson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
53 E Patterson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 E Patterson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 53 E Patterson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 53 E Patterson Ave offer parking?
No, 53 E Patterson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 53 E Patterson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 E Patterson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 E Patterson Ave have a pool?
No, 53 E Patterson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 53 E Patterson Ave have accessible units?
No, 53 E Patterson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 53 E Patterson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 E Patterson Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 53 E Patterson Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 E Patterson Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
