5252 Refugee Road

MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!



Cozy start! First time home renter? Well, you'll love it in this multi level home in Columbus! You'll enjoy 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom. Walk in through the door and to the right is the first living area with a ton of natural lighting. There is a coat closet to the left for extra storage as well. Go straight back and there is a huge kitchen with wood laminate flooring! There is a door that leads to the fully fenced in backyard and a huge deck! Connected to the kitchen is stairs to go to the lower level. This has a huge second living area with 2 nice sized windows! There is also a storage room for extra storage! This is perfect for entertaining guests! Go to the main floor living area there are stairs to go up to the upper level. There is a linen closet and the full bathroom which has wood laminate flooring! These have nice sized bedrooms as well! This is truly a find at $925. Please call Conrex Property Management at (614)907-4805 for more information!



Come Make This Your Home!



https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/



Email: rentcolumbus@con-rex.com

Phone: (614) 907-4805



Unfortunately, the property is not qualified for Section 8. Property does not allow for the following pets: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet deposit is $250 for first pet, and $100 every additional Pet and $25 Pet Rent per month for the first pet and an additional $10 for each pet after that.



Application cost $45

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.