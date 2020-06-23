All apartments in Columbus
5252 Refugee Road
5252 Refugee Road

5252 Refugee Road · No Longer Available
Location

5252 Refugee Road, Columbus, OH 43232
Walnut Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!

Cozy start! First time home renter? Well, you'll love it in this multi level home in Columbus! You'll enjoy 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom. Walk in through the door and to the right is the first living area with a ton of natural lighting. There is a coat closet to the left for extra storage as well. Go straight back and there is a huge kitchen with wood laminate flooring! There is a door that leads to the fully fenced in backyard and a huge deck! Connected to the kitchen is stairs to go to the lower level. This has a huge second living area with 2 nice sized windows! There is also a storage room for extra storage! This is perfect for entertaining guests! Go to the main floor living area there are stairs to go up to the upper level. There is a linen closet and the full bathroom which has wood laminate flooring! These have nice sized bedrooms as well! This is truly a find at $925. Please call Conrex Property Management at (614)907-4805 for more information!

Come Make This Your Home!

https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

Email: rentcolumbus@con-rex.com
Phone: (614) 907-4805

Unfortunately, the property is not qualified for Section 8. Property does not allow for the following pets: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet deposit is $250 for first pet, and $100 every additional Pet and $25 Pet Rent per month for the first pet and an additional $10 for each pet after that.

Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5252 Refugee Road have any available units?
5252 Refugee Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5252 Refugee Road have?
Some of 5252 Refugee Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5252 Refugee Road currently offering any rent specials?
5252 Refugee Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5252 Refugee Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5252 Refugee Road is pet friendly.
Does 5252 Refugee Road offer parking?
No, 5252 Refugee Road does not offer parking.
Does 5252 Refugee Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5252 Refugee Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5252 Refugee Road have a pool?
No, 5252 Refugee Road does not have a pool.
Does 5252 Refugee Road have accessible units?
No, 5252 Refugee Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5252 Refugee Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5252 Refugee Road does not have units with dishwashers.
