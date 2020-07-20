All apartments in Columbus
5245 Portland St

5245 Portland Street · No Longer Available
Location

5245 Portland Street, Columbus, OH 43235
The Gables

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Available 07/03/19 Excellent rental opportunity in desirable North Hampton Village with all the amenities you are looking for: swimming pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and plenty of parking. Conveniently located just minutes away from S.R 315 and Sawmill Rd, this beautiful condo offers a large living room, two spacious bedrooms, a full and a half bath with extra large capacity washer and dryer, fully equipped kitchen and balcony. North Hampton Village is in walking distance from shopping, dinning and entertainment. Close to parks and schools.

(RLNE4939401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5245 Portland St have any available units?
5245 Portland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5245 Portland St have?
Some of 5245 Portland St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5245 Portland St currently offering any rent specials?
5245 Portland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5245 Portland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5245 Portland St is pet friendly.
Does 5245 Portland St offer parking?
Yes, 5245 Portland St offers parking.
Does 5245 Portland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5245 Portland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5245 Portland St have a pool?
Yes, 5245 Portland St has a pool.
Does 5245 Portland St have accessible units?
No, 5245 Portland St does not have accessible units.
Does 5245 Portland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5245 Portland St has units with dishwashers.
