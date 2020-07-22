All apartments in Columbus
524 Harland Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 5:52 PM

524 Harland Drive

524 Harland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

524 Harland Drive, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Harland Drive have any available units?
524 Harland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 524 Harland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
524 Harland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Harland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 Harland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 524 Harland Drive offer parking?
No, 524 Harland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 524 Harland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 Harland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Harland Drive have a pool?
No, 524 Harland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 524 Harland Drive have accessible units?
No, 524 Harland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Harland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 Harland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 524 Harland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 524 Harland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
