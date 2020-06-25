All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
522 Thistleview Drive
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

522 Thistleview Drive

522 Thistleview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

522 Thistleview Drive, Columbus, OH 43035
Olentangy Glade

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
522 Thistleview Drive Available 08/07/19 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Rental Home in Excellent Lewis Center Location!! - A beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in lovely Olentangy Glade, this home combines stylish updates, flowing floor plan with lots of bells and whistles and a tremendous location. Prestigious Olentangy Schools. Dual family rooms make enjoying leisure time with friends and family even better. Updated kitchen with high end cabinets and all stainless steel appliances has a large eat-in area as well with tons of natural light. Enjoy the fresh air and outdoors on your large custom paver patio,entire yard is fully fenced and back up to a small pond. First floor laundry (*washer and dryer stay as of July 2018, owner not responsible for service). Oversized unfinished half basement with large crawlspace has loads of potential. All 4 bedrooms are on 2nd floor along with 2 full bathrooms. Owner's bedroom boast beautiful cathedral ceilings with a decorating shelf, large walk-in closet and updated full bath with stand-up shower. 2nd bedroom at end of hall also boasts a walk-in closet! 2 other bedrooms are generous in size and another fully updated full bathroom completes the 2nd floor. Generous closet and storage space throughout the home. Oversized 2-car garage. This home is a true charmer; don't miss out!

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4109414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Thistleview Drive have any available units?
522 Thistleview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 Thistleview Drive have?
Some of 522 Thistleview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Thistleview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
522 Thistleview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Thistleview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 Thistleview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 522 Thistleview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 522 Thistleview Drive offers parking.
Does 522 Thistleview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 Thistleview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Thistleview Drive have a pool?
No, 522 Thistleview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 522 Thistleview Drive have accessible units?
No, 522 Thistleview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Thistleview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 Thistleview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
