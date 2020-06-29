5187 Foxtail Pine Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful one bedroom one bathroom garden style apartment. This unit comes equipped with washer and dryer, granite counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. It is a second floor apartment with private balcony and walk in closets!