5187 Foxtail Pine Street
Last updated March 6 2020 at 5:55 PM

5187 Foxtail Pine Street

5187 Foxtail Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

5187 Foxtail Pine Street, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful one bedroom one bathroom garden style apartment. This unit comes equipped with washer and dryer, granite counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. It is a second floor apartment with private balcony and walk in closets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5187 Foxtail Pine Street have any available units?
5187 Foxtail Pine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5187 Foxtail Pine Street have?
Some of 5187 Foxtail Pine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5187 Foxtail Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
5187 Foxtail Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5187 Foxtail Pine Street pet-friendly?
No, 5187 Foxtail Pine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5187 Foxtail Pine Street offer parking?
No, 5187 Foxtail Pine Street does not offer parking.
Does 5187 Foxtail Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5187 Foxtail Pine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5187 Foxtail Pine Street have a pool?
No, 5187 Foxtail Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 5187 Foxtail Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 5187 Foxtail Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5187 Foxtail Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5187 Foxtail Pine Street has units with dishwashers.
