Amenities

garage gym pool media room

Fabulous 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in arguably the best condo complex downtown. Location Location Location. Quick walk to everything including grocery, restaurants, and plenty of entertainment. Detached 1 car garage with private entrance included in rent. Fitness facility with pool and movie theatre room available for an extra $50 per month of a $500 one time fee.