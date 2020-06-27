Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
507 E Forest
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
507 E Forest
507 Forest St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Columbus
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location
507 Forest St, Columbus, OH 43206
Schumacher Place
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated German Village House - Beautiful 2 BR, 1 1/2 Bath with 1st floor washer and dryer. All hardwood floors and tile. Exposed brick and lots of character. nice fenced yard...
(RLNE3216603)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 507 E Forest have any available units?
507 E Forest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 507 E Forest have?
Some of 507 E Forest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 507 E Forest currently offering any rent specials?
507 E Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 E Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 E Forest is pet friendly.
Does 507 E Forest offer parking?
No, 507 E Forest does not offer parking.
Does 507 E Forest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 E Forest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 E Forest have a pool?
No, 507 E Forest does not have a pool.
Does 507 E Forest have accessible units?
No, 507 E Forest does not have accessible units.
Does 507 E Forest have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 E Forest does not have units with dishwashers.
