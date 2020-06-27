All apartments in Columbus
507 E Forest

507 Forest St · No Longer Available
Location

507 Forest St, Columbus, OH 43206
Schumacher Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated German Village House - Beautiful 2 BR, 1 1/2 Bath with 1st floor washer and dryer. All hardwood floors and tile. Exposed brick and lots of character. nice fenced yard...

(RLNE3216603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

