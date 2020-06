Amenities

German Village Two Bedroom One Block from Parsons Restaurants and Bars! - Welcome home! This two bedroom unit is available to rent for $995.00 in a great location. This unit features off street parking, central air, dishwasher, and washer and dryer. Step out of your front door and you are one block from Plank's Cafe and walking distance to Children's Hospital. Call our office today to schedule a showing! 614-505-5808



No Pets Allowed



