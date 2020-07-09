All apartments in Columbus
493 Kimball Pl

Location

493 Kimball Place, Columbus, OH 43205
South of Main

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Beautiful house, large lot, 3 stories plus basement, 3 bedrooms plus large loft with nice views, hardwood floors, lots of natural light, and close to downtown. House does not take any vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 493 Kimball Pl have any available units?
493 Kimball Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 493 Kimball Pl currently offering any rent specials?
493 Kimball Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 493 Kimball Pl pet-friendly?
No, 493 Kimball Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 493 Kimball Pl offer parking?
No, 493 Kimball Pl does not offer parking.
Does 493 Kimball Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 493 Kimball Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 493 Kimball Pl have a pool?
No, 493 Kimball Pl does not have a pool.
Does 493 Kimball Pl have accessible units?
No, 493 Kimball Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 493 Kimball Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 493 Kimball Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 493 Kimball Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 493 Kimball Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

