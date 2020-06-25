All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 8 2020 at 6:17 PM

Location

4911 Majestic Drive East, Columbus, OH 43232
Eastland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great Walnut Bixby Estates rental home! This 3BR Columbus home for rent features Large living room, hardwood flooring throughout, spacious eat in kitchen, finished lower level, concrete back patio, huge back yard, storage shed & plenty of off street parking.

Good credit/Rental History
No Sec 8
Pets- ask for details.

NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.

Click this link below to download our rental application:
http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/

Call Us Today 614-859-5171

http://VipRentalHouses.com
http://VipRealtyHomes.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,199, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $1,199, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

