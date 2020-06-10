4908 Stoneybrook Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful end unit townhome in Hilliard Schools. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home has three levels of great finished living space with laminate floors, white kitchen cabinets and appliances and gray countertops on the main floor. The condo has three spacious bedrooms and a modern full bathroom upstairs and in the finished lower level there is a half bathroom. Spacious outdoor deck and fenced-in area in the back. Pristine landscaping and an attached one-car garage with two additional spaces in front. Close to 270, restaurants, shopping and more.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.