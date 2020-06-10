All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 4908 Stoneybrook Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
4908 Stoneybrook Boulevard
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:28 AM

4908 Stoneybrook Boulevard

4908 Stoneybrook Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4908 Stoneybrook Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43026
Cross Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful end unit townhome in Hilliard Schools. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home has three levels of great finished living space with laminate floors, white kitchen cabinets and appliances and gray countertops on the main floor. The condo has three spacious bedrooms and a modern full bathroom upstairs and in the finished lower level there is a half bathroom. Spacious outdoor deck and fenced-in area in the back. Pristine landscaping and an attached one-car garage with two additional spaces in front. Close to 270, restaurants, shopping and more.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4908 Stoneybrook Boulevard have any available units?
4908 Stoneybrook Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 4908 Stoneybrook Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4908 Stoneybrook Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4908 Stoneybrook Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4908 Stoneybrook Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4908 Stoneybrook Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4908 Stoneybrook Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4908 Stoneybrook Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4908 Stoneybrook Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4908 Stoneybrook Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4908 Stoneybrook Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4908 Stoneybrook Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4908 Stoneybrook Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4908 Stoneybrook Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4908 Stoneybrook Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4908 Stoneybrook Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4908 Stoneybrook Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane
Columbus, OH 43035
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue
Columbus, OH 43214
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd
Columbus, OH 43223
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing