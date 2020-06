Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2 Bedroom 1.5 bath brick two story in the heart of German Village. Complete renovation of the entire house all new kitchen and baths hardwood floors throughout and ceramic tile. Mint condition.

Beautifully redone German Village 2 bedroom House. Everything redone to beyond mint condition. Kitchen has been redone perfectly with a sit down island that opens to a large deck that overlooks the beautiful fenced in back yard. 2 bedrooms upstairs with washer and dryer built in on second floor and wonderfully redone bathroom. Off street parking.