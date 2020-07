Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage some paid utils range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

Move in now! Sunny & Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in Upper Arlington. Minutes from 315, 270, shopping, entertainment & more. 4 minutes to Ohio State University.



Lots of closets and storage space! Clean, dry basement with washer dryer hookups. Eat- in kitchen with electric range. 1- car garage and private patio.



Please, No Section8. No- smoking property. No pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4518015)