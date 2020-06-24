Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

452 E Royal Forest Blvd Available 07/10/19 Clintonville 2 BR 1BA, fenced yard, garage. - This cute little 2 bedroom, 1 bath has wood floors throughout, an open living and dining room, a modern bathroom and kitchen, and modern colors throughout, Extra rooms in the basement and a large detached garage give lots of entertaining and storage space.



The garage parks a single car and has a separate air conditioned room with windows and a sliding glass door opening into the backyard. Privacy-fence, mature plantings, a large front porch and backyard brick patio invite outdoor time.



(RLNE4181525)