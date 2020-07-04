All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

446 E Royal Forest Blvd

446 Royal Forest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

446 Royal Forest Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43214
East Beechwold

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
446 E Royal Forest Blvd Available 07/14/20 Clintonville Single Family House, Immaculate! - Beautiful, comfortable, Beechwold / Clintonville 3 bed cape cod. Offers the modern efficient furnace & a/c, 200 amp electric panel, & water heater, insulated windows & glass block basement windows, while retaining all the original details you love.

Refinished oak hardwood floors, original handmade cabinetry, paneled wood doors, decorative fireplace. Granite kitchen countertops and backsplash.

Bedrooms have two windows each for sun filled rooms. Spacious upstairs bedroom has a large cedar closet and approximately 8' ceiling height- a rare find in cape cods! Additional ducts keep the upstairs comfortable year round.

Mature trees and gardens, private back yard with patio and gardens, an over sized clean 1 car garage with off street parking too.

(RLNE2771854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 446 E Royal Forest Blvd have any available units?
446 E Royal Forest Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 446 E Royal Forest Blvd have?
Some of 446 E Royal Forest Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 446 E Royal Forest Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
446 E Royal Forest Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 446 E Royal Forest Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 446 E Royal Forest Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 446 E Royal Forest Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 446 E Royal Forest Blvd offers parking.
Does 446 E Royal Forest Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 446 E Royal Forest Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 446 E Royal Forest Blvd have a pool?
No, 446 E Royal Forest Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 446 E Royal Forest Blvd have accessible units?
No, 446 E Royal Forest Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 446 E Royal Forest Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 446 E Royal Forest Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

