Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

446 E Royal Forest Blvd Available 07/14/20 Clintonville Single Family House, Immaculate! - Beautiful, comfortable, Beechwold / Clintonville 3 bed cape cod. Offers the modern efficient furnace & a/c, 200 amp electric panel, & water heater, insulated windows & glass block basement windows, while retaining all the original details you love.



Refinished oak hardwood floors, original handmade cabinetry, paneled wood doors, decorative fireplace. Granite kitchen countertops and backsplash.



Bedrooms have two windows each for sun filled rooms. Spacious upstairs bedroom has a large cedar closet and approximately 8' ceiling height- a rare find in cape cods! Additional ducts keep the upstairs comfortable year round.



Mature trees and gardens, private back yard with patio and gardens, an over sized clean 1 car garage with off street parking too.



(RLNE2771854)