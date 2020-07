Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Check out this beautifully updated cape cod in Clintonville! The main floor provides an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a large family room & dining room - all hardwood floors! One bedroom and full bathroom on the main floor. Two bedrooms on the 2nd floor with bathroom in between. Plus a full basement with washer and dryer! One detached garage. Pets negotiable (no cats).