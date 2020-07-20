432 Basswood Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Nice ranch home with updated kitchen, Has 3 beds, 1 full bath, large living room, and eat in kitchen with lots of oak cabinets. new stove and refrigerator coming, Has wood/laminate floors throughout, fresh paint, mini blinds, central A/C, fenced yard, covered front porch, and very large covered rear patio, and a 2 car detached garage. Rents for 975 per month and 975 deposit for 2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Tenant income must be 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.

