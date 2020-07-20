All apartments in Columbus
432 Basswood Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

432 Basswood Road

432 Basswood Road · No Longer Available
Location

432 Basswood Road, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Nice ranch home with updated kitchen, Has 3 beds, 1 full bath, large living room, and eat in kitchen with lots of oak cabinets. new stove and refrigerator coming, Has wood/laminate floors throughout, fresh paint, mini blinds, central A/C, fenced yard, covered front porch, and very large covered rear patio, and a 2 car detached garage. Rents for 975 per month and 975 deposit for 2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Tenant income must be 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 Basswood Road have any available units?
432 Basswood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 Basswood Road have?
Some of 432 Basswood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 Basswood Road currently offering any rent specials?
432 Basswood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Basswood Road pet-friendly?
No, 432 Basswood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 432 Basswood Road offer parking?
Yes, 432 Basswood Road offers parking.
Does 432 Basswood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 Basswood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Basswood Road have a pool?
No, 432 Basswood Road does not have a pool.
Does 432 Basswood Road have accessible units?
No, 432 Basswood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 432 Basswood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 Basswood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
