Amenities
430 E. 16th Ave. - Property Id: 145670
Fantastic Campus area living in this 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex rental. Hardwood and tile floors, central air, and ceiling fans in the living room and master bedroom. Updated large double pane windows throughout. Updated eat-in kitchen has electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Both large bedrooms have an extra large closet with ample storage space. Hall closets both upstairs and downstairs. Professionally waterproofed basement with sump pump offers plenty of storage or living space and includes a washer/dryer (coin-op but free to use). Two off street parking spaces behind the nice sized backyard. Walking distance to 4th Street Bar and Grill, convenient store, the fairgrounds, and many fun Campus bars and restaurants. Quick access to 71 and just minutes away from Downtown, Short North, and Clintonville. Local "mom and pop" landlord with good communication and quick responses to tenant needs.
No smoking, Pets OK.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145670p
