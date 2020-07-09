All apartments in Columbus
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:56 AM

430 E. 16th Ave.

430 East Sixteenth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

430 East Sixteenth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
430 E. 16th Ave. - Property Id: 145670

Fantastic Campus area living in this 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex rental. Hardwood and tile floors, central air, and ceiling fans in the living room and master bedroom. Updated large double pane windows throughout. Updated eat-in kitchen has electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Both large bedrooms have an extra large closet with ample storage space. Hall closets both upstairs and downstairs. Professionally waterproofed basement with sump pump offers plenty of storage or living space and includes a washer/dryer (coin-op but free to use). Two off street parking spaces behind the nice sized backyard. Walking distance to 4th Street Bar and Grill, convenient store, the fairgrounds, and many fun Campus bars and restaurants. Quick access to 71 and just minutes away from Downtown, Short North, and Clintonville. Local "mom and pop" landlord with good communication and quick responses to tenant needs.
No smoking, Pets OK.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145670p
Property Id 145670

(RLNE5180170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 E. 16th Ave. have any available units?
430 E. 16th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 E. 16th Ave. have?
Some of 430 E. 16th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 E. 16th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
430 E. 16th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 E. 16th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 E. 16th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 430 E. 16th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 430 E. 16th Ave. offers parking.
Does 430 E. 16th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 E. 16th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 E. 16th Ave. have a pool?
No, 430 E. 16th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 430 E. 16th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 430 E. 16th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 430 E. 16th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 E. 16th Ave. has units with dishwashers.

