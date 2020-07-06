All apartments in Columbus
4283 Sibley Avenue

4283 Sibley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4283 Sibley Avenue, Columbus, OH 43227
Leawood

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
THIS HOME IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE!

Don't miss out on this freshly painted and renovated 3 Bed 1.5 Bathroom home for rent! This home is perfect for entertaining. Right when you walk in you're captivated by the brick accent wall, the floors and how open the house is. The living room is connected to the eat in kitchen and there is a all seasons room! The lower level consists of a second living area, washer dryer hook ups, storage closet and a half bathroom. There is a door connected to the backyard as well! Then upstairs we have the nice sized bedrooms, full bathroom and a linen closet! This home will go quick!
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4283 Sibley Avenue have any available units?
4283 Sibley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 4283 Sibley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4283 Sibley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4283 Sibley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4283 Sibley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4283 Sibley Avenue offer parking?
No, 4283 Sibley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4283 Sibley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4283 Sibley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4283 Sibley Avenue have a pool?
No, 4283 Sibley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4283 Sibley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4283 Sibley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4283 Sibley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4283 Sibley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4283 Sibley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4283 Sibley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

