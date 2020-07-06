4283 Sibley Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated

THIS HOME IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE!



Don't miss out on this freshly painted and renovated 3 Bed 1.5 Bathroom home for rent! This home is perfect for entertaining. Right when you walk in you're captivated by the brick accent wall, the floors and how open the house is. The living room is connected to the eat in kitchen and there is a all seasons room! The lower level consists of a second living area, washer dryer hook ups, storage closet and a half bathroom. There is a door connected to the backyard as well! Then upstairs we have the nice sized bedrooms, full bathroom and a linen closet! This home will go quick!

