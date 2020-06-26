Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
4092 Declaration Dr
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:46 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4092 Declaration Dr
4092 Declaration Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4092 Declaration Drive, Columbus, OH 43230
Blendon Woods
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with 2 car attached garage. Large yard with deck. Wood burning fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4092 Declaration Dr have any available units?
4092 Declaration Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4092 Declaration Dr have?
Some of 4092 Declaration Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4092 Declaration Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4092 Declaration Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4092 Declaration Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4092 Declaration Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4092 Declaration Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4092 Declaration Dr offers parking.
Does 4092 Declaration Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4092 Declaration Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4092 Declaration Dr have a pool?
No, 4092 Declaration Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4092 Declaration Dr have accessible units?
No, 4092 Declaration Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4092 Declaration Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4092 Declaration Dr has units with dishwashers.
