Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

396 E 13th Ave - 1

396 E 13th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

396 E 13th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 1st floor apartment has a large living room and eat in kitchen. Evictions in the past 5 years will not be considered; Section 8 is not accepted, tenants are responsible for all utilities. There is a $250 pet deposit per animal and extra $25 per pet. A $50 application fee does apply.
Here are the general requirements for our rentals. We do not accept Section 8.

1. Verifiable Employment of 1 year or more or copy of offer letter from new employer if relocating.
2. Gross income of 2.5 times the monthly rent
3. No previous evictions in the past 5 years
4. Satisfactory criminal background check
5. Satisfactory Credit check
6. Prefers no pets. If there is a pet, it must be approved and there is an addition no refundable deposit of $250
7. Debt to income ratio of 66% or less (what's going out compared to what's coming in)
8. $50 application fee for all occupants 18+ regardless of who is on the lease
9. Valid government issued ID required with application.
10. No previous bankruptcy in last 7 years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 396 E 13th Ave - 1 have any available units?
396 E 13th Ave - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 396 E 13th Ave - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
396 E 13th Ave - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 396 E 13th Ave - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 396 E 13th Ave - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 396 E 13th Ave - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 396 E 13th Ave - 1 offers parking.
Does 396 E 13th Ave - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 396 E 13th Ave - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 396 E 13th Ave - 1 have a pool?
No, 396 E 13th Ave - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 396 E 13th Ave - 1 have accessible units?
No, 396 E 13th Ave - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 396 E 13th Ave - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 396 E 13th Ave - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 396 E 13th Ave - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 396 E 13th Ave - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
