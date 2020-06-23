396 E 13th Ave - 1

Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 1st floor apartment has a large living room and eat in kitchen. Evictions in the past 5 years will not be considered; Section 8 is not accepted, tenants are responsible for all utilities. There is a $250 pet deposit per animal and extra $25 per pet. A $50 application fee does apply.

Here are the general requirements for our rentals. We do not accept Section 8.



1. Verifiable Employment of 1 year or more or copy of offer letter from new employer if relocating.

2. Gross income of 2.5 times the monthly rent

3. No previous evictions in the past 5 years

4. Satisfactory criminal background check

5. Satisfactory Credit check

6. Prefers no pets. If there is a pet, it must be approved and there is an addition no refundable deposit of $250

7. Debt to income ratio of 66% or less (what's going out compared to what's coming in)

8. $50 application fee for all occupants 18+ regardless of who is on the lease

9. Valid government issued ID required with application.

10. No previous bankruptcy in last 7 years