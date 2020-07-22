All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3853 Fergus Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3853 Fergus Road
Last updated March 20 2020 at 9:37 PM

3853 Fergus Road

3853 Fergus Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3853 Fergus Road, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1-detached garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors!  Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Fenced backyard and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3853 Fergus Road have any available units?
3853 Fergus Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3853 Fergus Road currently offering any rent specials?
3853 Fergus Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3853 Fergus Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3853 Fergus Road is pet friendly.
Does 3853 Fergus Road offer parking?
Yes, 3853 Fergus Road offers parking.
Does 3853 Fergus Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3853 Fergus Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3853 Fergus Road have a pool?
No, 3853 Fergus Road does not have a pool.
Does 3853 Fergus Road have accessible units?
No, 3853 Fergus Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3853 Fergus Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3853 Fergus Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3853 Fergus Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3853 Fergus Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd
Columbus, OH 43123
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Residences at the Sutton
30 West First Avenue
Columbus, OH 43210
LVQ
50 W Broad St
Columbus, OH 43215
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
The Abigail
369 E Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing