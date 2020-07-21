385 Scandia St.

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom + home in Blacklick!! First Floor Master, Quiet Neighborhood and Great Schools - Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom +, 3.5 bath 1479 sq ft. home with a large finished basement and hidden work shop. The living room is large with vaulted ceilings and walks out to a huge deck overlooking the backyard which backs up to a quiet stream. The deck and backyard offers tons of privacy. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and extra space for a dining table. The first floor features a half bath and a laundry room off the entrance. The master suite on the first level is large and offers built in shelving..a walk in closet and a nice 3 peice en suite with double vanity. Upstairs there are 2 additional bedrooms which are a great size and a full bath with bathtub. The basement of this home is finished and offers an area to hang out in and watch TV or do crafts. There is a second room in the basement that would be a great guestroom or office space. The basement also has a full bath with stand up shower. There is a secret room in the basement that you must see!! Great Neighborhood, Great Schools, GREAT HOUSE!!



Notable Features:

- Large vaulted ceilings

- First floor master bedroom and bath

- First floor laundry

- 3.5 baths

- Stainless steel appliances

- Eat in kitchen

- Large private deck

- Large bedrooms

- Large finished basement

- Quiet neighborhood

- Great Schools



*Small dogs Ok



(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



No Cats Allowed



