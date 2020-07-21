All apartments in Columbus
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:48 AM

385 Scandia St.

385 Scandia Street · No Longer Available
Location

385 Scandia Street, Columbus, OH 43004
East Broad

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom + home in Blacklick!! First Floor Master, Quiet Neighborhood and Great Schools - Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom +, 3.5 bath 1479 sq ft. home with a large finished basement and hidden work shop. The living room is large with vaulted ceilings and walks out to a huge deck overlooking the backyard which backs up to a quiet stream. The deck and backyard offers tons of privacy. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and extra space for a dining table. The first floor features a half bath and a laundry room off the entrance. The master suite on the first level is large and offers built in shelving..a walk in closet and a nice 3 peice en suite with double vanity. Upstairs there are 2 additional bedrooms which are a great size and a full bath with bathtub. The basement of this home is finished and offers an area to hang out in and watch TV or do crafts. There is a second room in the basement that would be a great guestroom or office space. The basement also has a full bath with stand up shower. There is a secret room in the basement that you must see!! Great Neighborhood, Great Schools, GREAT HOUSE!!

Notable Features:
- Large vaulted ceilings
- First floor master bedroom and bath
- First floor laundry
- 3.5 baths
- Stainless steel appliances
- Eat in kitchen
- Large private deck
- Large bedrooms
- Large finished basement
- Quiet neighborhood
- Great Schools

*Small dogs Ok

(All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5039363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 385 Scandia St. have any available units?
385 Scandia St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 385 Scandia St. have?
Some of 385 Scandia St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 385 Scandia St. currently offering any rent specials?
385 Scandia St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 385 Scandia St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 385 Scandia St. is pet friendly.
Does 385 Scandia St. offer parking?
No, 385 Scandia St. does not offer parking.
Does 385 Scandia St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 385 Scandia St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 385 Scandia St. have a pool?
No, 385 Scandia St. does not have a pool.
Does 385 Scandia St. have accessible units?
No, 385 Scandia St. does not have accessible units.
Does 385 Scandia St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 385 Scandia St. does not have units with dishwashers.
