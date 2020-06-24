3750 Klibreck Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Like it right now? Apply to be approved and ensure this home is yours!!! Call us at 614-907-4805 EXT 4 for more details.



This home immediately impresses company with the double French doors, and opens up to two different living rooms on either side of the house. The kitchen is towards the back of the house, with an attached dining room and yet another living room (with a fireplace!). From this living room gives access to the unfinished basement, two car garage, and fully fenced backyard with a patio. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a full bath, as well as a master suite with attached bath.



Make this home yours and apply today!



$250 for first pet, and $100 every additional pet. Pet rent is $25 for the first animal, $10 for every pet thereafter. Maximum of three animals per home.



Application cost $45

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.