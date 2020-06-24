All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3750 Klibreck Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3750 Klibreck Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3750 Klibreck Drive

3750 Klibreck Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Riverbend
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3750 Klibreck Drive, Columbus, OH 43228
Riverbend

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Like it right now? Apply to be approved and ensure this home is yours!!! Call us at 614-907-4805 EXT 4 for more details.

This home immediately impresses company with the double French doors, and opens up to two different living rooms on either side of the house. The kitchen is towards the back of the house, with an attached dining room and yet another living room (with a fireplace!). From this living room gives access to the unfinished basement, two car garage, and fully fenced backyard with a patio. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a full bath, as well as a master suite with attached bath.

Make this home yours and apply today!

$250 for first pet, and $100 every additional pet. Pet rent is $25 for the first animal, $10 for every pet thereafter. Maximum of three animals per home.

Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3750 Klibreck Drive have any available units?
3750 Klibreck Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3750 Klibreck Drive have?
Some of 3750 Klibreck Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3750 Klibreck Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3750 Klibreck Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3750 Klibreck Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3750 Klibreck Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3750 Klibreck Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3750 Klibreck Drive offers parking.
Does 3750 Klibreck Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3750 Klibreck Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3750 Klibreck Drive have a pool?
No, 3750 Klibreck Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3750 Klibreck Drive have accessible units?
No, 3750 Klibreck Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3750 Klibreck Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3750 Klibreck Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr
Columbus, OH 43228
Atlas
8 E Long St
Columbus, OH 43215
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq
Columbus, OH 43206
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing