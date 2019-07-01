All apartments in Columbus
Last updated November 19 2019

3738 Amwell Road East

3738 Amwell Road East · No Longer Available
Location

3738 Amwell Road East, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bath has plenty of room in this 1558 SF home in Columbus! This multi-level home has a lot to offer. Right when you walk in you are greeted with a spacious living room with a ceiling fan. If you walk straight back you will run into the nice sized open concept kitchen! There is a door that leads to the nice sized fully fenced in yard! There are also two spacious sheds in the backyard! There is a second living area in the lower level along with a half bathroom and laundry room! Go upstairs are the bedrooms and bath!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3738 Amwell Road East have any available units?
3738 Amwell Road East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3738 Amwell Road East currently offering any rent specials?
3738 Amwell Road East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3738 Amwell Road East pet-friendly?
Yes, 3738 Amwell Road East is pet friendly.
Does 3738 Amwell Road East offer parking?
No, 3738 Amwell Road East does not offer parking.
Does 3738 Amwell Road East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3738 Amwell Road East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3738 Amwell Road East have a pool?
No, 3738 Amwell Road East does not have a pool.
Does 3738 Amwell Road East have accessible units?
No, 3738 Amwell Road East does not have accessible units.
Does 3738 Amwell Road East have units with dishwashers?
No, 3738 Amwell Road East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3738 Amwell Road East have units with air conditioning?
No, 3738 Amwell Road East does not have units with air conditioning.

