3738 Amwell Road East

on-site laundry pet friendly ceiling fan

This 3 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bath has plenty of room in this 1558 SF home in Columbus! This multi-level home has a lot to offer. Right when you walk in you are greeted with a spacious living room with a ceiling fan. If you walk straight back you will run into the nice sized open concept kitchen! There is a door that leads to the nice sized fully fenced in yard! There are also two spacious sheds in the backyard! There is a second living area in the lower level along with a half bathroom and laundry room! Go upstairs are the bedrooms and bath!



Make this house your home today!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.