Completely renovated 3 story home from 3rd floor all the way to the basement. Quality products used that you would expect in an executive home. Brand new stainless steel appliances and large washer and dryer included. Fantastic chef's kitchen with 5 burner gas range, loads of quartz counter space and even a pot faucet. Prep kitchen space for entertaining too. Full basement and private yard with garage and off street parking for 3 additional card. Come quick Call 614 446-8448