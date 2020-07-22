354 Hoskins Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

A warm and inviting 4 bedroom single family with 2.5 baths, plus first floor bonus room. Freshly painted, new carpet throughout and stainless steel appliances. Built in 2006, this home features a full unfinished basement, vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom and a spacious master bath suite with duel sinks, soaking tub and a large walk in closet. Each bedroom has its own walk-in closets, plus 2nd floor laundry room. Gas burning fireplace in the living room. The back patio has a pad ready to setup for your outside gatherings. No Pets.