All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 354 Hoskins Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
354 Hoskins Way
Last updated December 13 2019 at 8:36 AM

354 Hoskins Way

354 Hoskins Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
East Broad
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

354 Hoskins Way, Columbus, OH 43213
East Broad

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A warm and inviting 4 bedroom single family with 2.5 baths, plus first floor bonus room. Freshly painted, new carpet throughout and stainless steel appliances. Built in 2006, this home features a full unfinished basement, vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom and a spacious master bath suite with duel sinks, soaking tub and a large walk in closet. Each bedroom has its own walk-in closets, plus 2nd floor laundry room. Gas burning fireplace in the living room. The back patio has a pad ready to setup for your outside gatherings. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 354 Hoskins Way have any available units?
354 Hoskins Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 354 Hoskins Way have?
Some of 354 Hoskins Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 354 Hoskins Way currently offering any rent specials?
354 Hoskins Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 354 Hoskins Way pet-friendly?
No, 354 Hoskins Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 354 Hoskins Way offer parking?
Yes, 354 Hoskins Way offers parking.
Does 354 Hoskins Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 354 Hoskins Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 354 Hoskins Way have a pool?
No, 354 Hoskins Way does not have a pool.
Does 354 Hoskins Way have accessible units?
No, 354 Hoskins Way does not have accessible units.
Does 354 Hoskins Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 354 Hoskins Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgestone
2640 Lakebridge Ln
Columbus, OH 43026
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr
Columbus, OH 43228
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Industry Columbus
230 East Long Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Rise
805 Cleveland Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard
Columbus, OH 43081
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing