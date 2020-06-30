343 South Warren Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A beautiful newly renovated 4 bedrooms and 2 baths home close to Downtown, shopping and restaurants! This property features vinyl plank flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with brand new appliances, and lots of cabinet space! Spacious fenced backyard with covered patio deck that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1/2-month free!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.