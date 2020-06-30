All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 29 2020 at 12:07 AM

343 South Warren Avenue

343 Warren Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

343 Warren Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
Central Hilltop

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A beautiful newly renovated 4 bedrooms and 2 baths home close to Downtown, shopping and restaurants! This property features vinyl plank flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with brand new appliances, and lots of cabinet space! Spacious fenced backyard with covered patio deck that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1/2-month free!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 South Warren Avenue have any available units?
343 South Warren Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 343 South Warren Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
343 South Warren Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 South Warren Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 343 South Warren Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 343 South Warren Avenue offer parking?
No, 343 South Warren Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 343 South Warren Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 South Warren Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 South Warren Avenue have a pool?
No, 343 South Warren Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 343 South Warren Avenue have accessible units?
No, 343 South Warren Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 343 South Warren Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 343 South Warren Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 343 South Warren Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 343 South Warren Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

