Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:31 AM

34 W Poplar Avenue

34 West Poplar Avenue · (614) 580-1277
Location

34 West Poplar Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215
Short North

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2093 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Welcome to Penthouse 504 at Parkview Condos, in the original Short North. Adjacent to historic Goodale Park. Picture starting your weekend with an energizing walk in the park, meeting some friends for ice cream at Jeni's, and that same evening attending an unbelievable festival or downtown event... all within a block of home! The Parkview building features secure underground parking and storage, premium building security, well-located elevator and intimate lighting throughout. Upon entering the home admire the high-end stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and expansive, vast living areas. The custom Brazilian rosewood floors are in magnificent condition. The two bedrooms are both master-sized and exude peaceful and calming energy. Call or text now! Available July 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 34 W Poplar Avenue have any available units?
34 W Poplar Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 W Poplar Avenue have?
Some of 34 W Poplar Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 W Poplar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
34 W Poplar Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 W Poplar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 34 W Poplar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 34 W Poplar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 34 W Poplar Avenue does offer parking.
Does 34 W Poplar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 W Poplar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 W Poplar Avenue have a pool?
No, 34 W Poplar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 34 W Poplar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 34 W Poplar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 34 W Poplar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 W Poplar Avenue has units with dishwashers.

