34 W Poplar Avenue.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

Welcome to Penthouse 504 at Parkview Condos, in the original Short North. Adjacent to historic Goodale Park. Picture starting your weekend with an energizing walk in the park, meeting some friends for ice cream at Jeni's, and that same evening attending an unbelievable festival or downtown event... all within a block of home! The Parkview building features secure underground parking and storage, premium building security, well-located elevator and intimate lighting throughout. Upon entering the home admire the high-end stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and expansive, vast living areas. The custom Brazilian rosewood floors are in magnificent condition. The two bedrooms are both master-sized and exude peaceful and calming energy. Call or text now! Available July 1.