All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 34 Buttles Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
34 Buttles Avenue
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:11 AM

34 Buttles Avenue

34 Buttles Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Short North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

34 Buttles Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215
Short North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated Short North condo in prime location. Overlook Goodale Park and all the best restaurants and bars the Short North has to offer. Plenty of storage with full basement as well as in-unit laundry. Rare private patio provides the perfect place to socialize with friends or relax on your own. Contact immediately to setup a showing. Pets allowed with monthly fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Buttles Avenue have any available units?
34 Buttles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 Buttles Avenue have?
Some of 34 Buttles Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Buttles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
34 Buttles Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Buttles Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 Buttles Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 34 Buttles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 34 Buttles Avenue offers parking.
Does 34 Buttles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Buttles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Buttles Avenue have a pool?
No, 34 Buttles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 34 Buttles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 34 Buttles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Buttles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Buttles Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive
Columbus, OH 43228
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing