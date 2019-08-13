Updated Short North condo in prime location. Overlook Goodale Park and all the best restaurants and bars the Short North has to offer. Plenty of storage with full basement as well as in-unit laundry. Rare private patio provides the perfect place to socialize with friends or relax on your own. Contact immediately to setup a showing. Pets allowed with monthly fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 34 Buttles Avenue have any available units?
34 Buttles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 Buttles Avenue have?
Some of 34 Buttles Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Buttles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
34 Buttles Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Buttles Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 Buttles Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 34 Buttles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 34 Buttles Avenue offers parking.
Does 34 Buttles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Buttles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Buttles Avenue have a pool?
No, 34 Buttles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 34 Buttles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 34 Buttles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Buttles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Buttles Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)