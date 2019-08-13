34 Buttles Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated Short North condo in prime location. Overlook Goodale Park and all the best restaurants and bars the Short North has to offer. Plenty of storage with full basement as well as in-unit laundry. Rare private patio provides the perfect place to socialize with friends or relax on your own. Contact immediately to setup a showing. Pets allowed with monthly fee.